Multi-vehicle accident causing traffic jam on I-380 southbound

Multi-vehicle accident causing traffic jam on I-380 southbound
Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound(Brandi Bachman | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic accident is causing a delay on I-380 southbound near Wright Brothers Blvd.

Iowa DOT is reporting a 15-minute delay following a multi-vehicle accident between Exit 16: US 151 and US 218 and Exit 13: County Road E70 (Cedar Rapids).

Authorities are on the scene. DOT cameras show that vehicles are blocking the right lane and that traffic is moving very slowly.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.

Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound(Brandi Bachman | KCRG)

