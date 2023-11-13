Monticello churches host prayer service for shooting victim

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The town of Monticello is mourning after the shooting death of Aaron McAtee, 48, last week.

McAtee was shot while working outside of a Fareway grocery store on Tuesday. Investigators have described the shooting as a random act of violence and charged a suspect with first degree murder.

Sunday, more than 100 people gathered inside the Youth Development Center in Monticello to pray, sing, and support each other.

“We knew that this was what the community needed,” said Holly Knouse, pastor of SS Peter and Paul Lutheran Church.

TV9 spoke to a few people who had known McAtee before the service, both of whom remembered McAtee’s warmth.

“He’s just a guy you wanted to be around all the time,” said Kegan Arduser, a friend and coworker of McAtee’s.

“You could hear his voice wherever you were in the store. Never failed. He just had one of those voices,” said Knouse.

Those who knew him said that big voice was often cheering on others, whether it was his team or his three sons.

“He was a Chiefs fan. So I’m personally not a Chiefs fan. It was something we kind of joked over,” said Arduser. “He was a big Monticello Panthers fan, having kids going to school.”

“He was always at every sporting event, no matter what it was, and cheering on absolutely anybody that needed some cheering,” said Knouse.

McAtee’s death left people in shock.

“Living in a small town—it’s not something we’ve ever had happen since I’ve been alive,” said Arduser. “I love the heck out of the guy and I just— the way we interacted, you could just tell that he did the same as well.”

A fund for the McAtee family has been set up at DuTrac Community Credit Union in Monticello (319-465-5900).

