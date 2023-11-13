Mild and dry this week, precipitation returns next week but snow steers clear of Eastern Iowa for now

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mild and generally sunny conditions are expected over the next several days across eastern Iowa.

Look for another above-average day today as highs climb to the lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky thanks to high pressure settling in with us. Winds will be out of the north or northwest throughout the day, but somewhat lighter than yesterday, helping things feel a bit more comfortable.

As high pressure moves to the east, we’ll wind up on the warm side of it as winds shift to a southerly direction. They’ll pick up in speed as we go through Tuesday, too, which will make for a breezier day. It will also push highs even a little bit higher, with most areas hitting the low to mid 60s. Some scattered clouds are possible on Tuesday, but sunshine will still be the dominant feature.

Winds pick up on Tuesday with gusts over 20 mph. Thanks to their southerly component, we'll warm to the mid 60s. (KCRG)

Wednesday appears to be the warmest out of our 9-day forecast, with sunny skies and mid 60s for many areas. Some spots could make a run at the upper 60s and close to 70. These temperatures will be about 20 degrees above seasonal averages for this point in November, though falling a little short of records for the date.

The first sign of change toward cooler air will arrive on Thursday, when a storm system passes to our north and drags a cold front through the area. While it won’t arrive early enough in the day to prevent highs from reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s once again, it will provide cloudier skies and windier conditions for Thursday into Thursday night. It also ushers in that cooler air mass for the end of the week into the weekend.

Temperatures by then will likely be in the low to mid 50s for highs, with upper 20s to low 30s for lows. Still, a good amount of sunshine is likely for Friday and Saturday, making for some very pleasant days.

Our next best chance for any substantial precipitation will finally show up in the forecast by next Monday into Tuesday as a larger storm system meanders through the central United States. For now, it appears that this will fall in the form of rain, as temperatures should stay warm enough to keep things liquid. We’ll be watching for any changes to that which would result in different precipitation types getting involved. Highs will be in the 40s, with lows in the 30s but at least a few degrees above freezing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.