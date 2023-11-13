Iowa’s gas prices almost 50 cents lower than this time last year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holidays may seem like a more expensive time for travel, but in reality, Iowans can expect to pay less at the pump this year. Today, a gallon of gas costs about 50 cents less than this time last year, meaning bigger savings for drivers.

Although there are a few reasons behind the lower prices, one of the biggest is the cost of oil.

“Crude oil itself makes up about 55% or more of the cost of a gallon of fuel. And markets today are still trading below 80 dollars a barrel, which is a great sign. If it continues, then we’ll continue to see prices, you know, go in that downward direction.” said AAA Public Affairs Specialist Brian Ortner.

And despite travel plans for the holidays, most people are actually driving less, further lowering the cost of gas.

“When you look at the decrease for demand, that means people are driving less. If you look over the summer, were all driving a heck of a lot more in the summer... As we get into the cooler months, we’re not driving as much so we’re not consuming as much, we’re probably not purchasing as much either.” Ortner said.

These lower prices allow some Iowans to travel more than they normally would.

”When they’re higher, you don’t go as much, I don’t think. But when they come down you go to the stores more, shopping, or Panera.” said Cedar Rapids residents Coral Dye and Carol Best.

Fortunately, experts say gas prices nationally are on a downward trend and show no signs of stopping.

“I wish we had the crystal ball, but as we sit today, and as we get closer to the holidays, signs are pointing to see the prices continue to decline. They may not be drastic declines over night, but at least the decline is happening.” said Ortner.

