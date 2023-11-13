Show You Care
Iowa State falls to Drake 85-73

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State women’s basketball team fell to Drake by a final score 85-73 on Sunday at the Knapp Center. This marked the Bulldogs first win over the Cyclones since 2019.

Taylor McAulay led all shooters with 27 points, while Audi Crook added 23 off the bench for the Cyclones.

Iowa State (1-1) will host Southern University on Monday, Nov. 20.

