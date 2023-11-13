Show You Care
Iowa organ donor, recipient to help raise awareness for organ donation at 135th Rose Parade

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
North Liberty, Iowa (KCRG) - This New Years two Iowans will help raise awareness of the importance of organ donation during the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The Iowa Donor Network announced chosen Dominic “D.J.” Ogden and Melissa Nelson for the One Legacy Donate Life float.

Nelson got a new pancreas thanks to a transplant four years ago after being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

Ogden was an organ donor, after his death in 2020 at the age of 25.

There will be a portrait made out of organic materials of Ogden along with other donors on the float.

Nelson will also be one of a number of people who have a transplant riding on the float says she’s hoping to share how organ donation has impacted her.

“It really changes so many people’s lives not not only mine individually if not my entire family my husband doesn’t worry that I’m not gonna wake up in the morning because of my blood sugar I get to play with my kiddo,” she said.

Both families will fly out to California to watch the parade and help build the float.

