Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa food banks see increased usage, stretching strained food supply

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and food banks are preparing to help more people put food on the table.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As Thanksgiving nears, area food banks are preparing to help people put food on the table.

Table to Table is a nonprofit in Iowa City that distributes food to more than 40 food banks in the area.

Nicki Ross, executive director at Table to Table, said they’ve seen more than 100,000 visitors, a 63 percent increase from last year, across their partnering food banks.

“This year is especially challenging because our partners, our food access partners, are struggling to meet the day-to-day need,” Ross said.

The group attributes the increase in need to several factors including a general increase in the cost of food and the removal of benefits provided during the COVID pandemic.

Table to Table is expecting a substantial increase in supply from food rescues between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some organizations are able to collect foods like turkey or ham that go unsold after Thanksgiving. Then groups like Table to Table can redistribute them.

“Food recovery is going to play a really big part in meeting the need this season, and we’re happy to be able to plan for that,” Ross said.

As for those who want to help, Ross said cash donations tend to be the most helpful in the long-term.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested

Latest News

A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.
Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection
Starting Monday, kids can get the opportunity to start shopping for the holidays at the...
Iowa City Downtown Holiday Kids Market starts Monday
The Eat Shop opened in Solon just over 2 years ago and has already expanded to the College of...
Working Iowa: The Eat Shop looks to add more staff to family-like atmosphere
A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.
Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection
Starting Monday, kids can get the opportunity to start shopping for the holidays at the...
Iowa City Downtown Holiday Kids Market starts Monday