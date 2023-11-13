Iowa food banks see increased usage, stretching strained food supply

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As Thanksgiving nears, area food banks are preparing to help people put food on the table.

Table to Table is a nonprofit in Iowa City that distributes food to more than 40 food banks in the area.

Nicki Ross, executive director at Table to Table, said they’ve seen more than 100,000 visitors, a 63 percent increase from last year, across their partnering food banks.

“This year is especially challenging because our partners, our food access partners, are struggling to meet the day-to-day need,” Ross said.

The group attributes the increase in need to several factors including a general increase in the cost of food and the removal of benefits provided during the COVID pandemic.

Table to Table is expecting a substantial increase in supply from food rescues between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some organizations are able to collect foods like turkey or ham that go unsold after Thanksgiving. Then groups like Table to Table can redistribute them.

“Food recovery is going to play a really big part in meeting the need this season, and we’re happy to be able to plan for that,” Ross said.

As for those who want to help, Ross said cash donations tend to be the most helpful in the long-term.

