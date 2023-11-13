Iowa City Downtown Holiday Kids Market starts Monday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Monday, kids can get the opportunity to start shopping for the holidays at the Downtown Holiday Kids Market in Iowa City.

Parents can submit a list of gifts to buy, along with a budget for each loved one, and Santa’s Helpers will help kids as they shop.

Each child will get around 30 to 45 minutes to shop.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday until November 22.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.