Iowa City Downtown Holiday Kids Market starts Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Monday, kids can get the opportunity to start shopping for the holidays at the Downtown Holiday Kids Market in Iowa City.

Parents can submit a list of gifts to buy, along with a budget for each loved one, and Santa’s Helpers will help kids as they shop.

Each child will get around 30 to 45 minutes to shop.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday until November 22.

