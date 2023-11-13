Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl had given birth and the baby was not breathing.(Gray News, file)
By Amber Little and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDON, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 16-year-old Nebraska girl is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly stabbing her newborn to death, according to police.

WARNING: Details of the story may be disturbing.

Gordon police said an officer went to a home on Nov. 6 following a report that a teenage girl had given birth and the baby was not breathing. According to the arrest warrant, the teenager’s father met the officer at the door and told him the child was stillborn, and “it was too late.”

The officer went into a bedroom and found a teen girl squatting by the door and the girl’s mother holding an infant wrapped in a towel. The girl’s mother was reportedly hysterically crying and kept saying “she hurt him,” referring to her daughter hurting the baby and said “you can see the marks,” according to the officer.

Court documents reveal the officer saw the child’s throat had been cut and there were multiple stab wounds to the chest. The officer started CPR until EMS arrived and took over.

Two witnesses told the officer they saw the girl open a drawer that normally contained a knife. The officer searched the drawer and noted that it was missing.

Officers were called to the home later after the teen’s father said he found the knife wrapped in a coat and hidden in a container in the girl’s closet. The officer said the knife had blood on the blade and handle, and it was sent off to a lab for further testing.

The 16-year-old girl is being held without bond and is due back in court Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County

Latest News

Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causing traffic jam on I-380 southbound
A pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son were killed in a car crash in Washington state....
Wrong-way crash kills pregnant woman, 2-year-old son
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement
After the federal government announced they would be investigating possible civil rights...
Detainees set sheets on fire, face charges for riot at South Carolina jail
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks