Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Iowa Hawkeye to be inducted into Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green...
LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in August 2024(WBAY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye and Green Bay Packer defensive end Aaron Kampman will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame next year.

The Packers Hall of Fame announced Kampman and former Packers Linebacker Clay Matthews will be formally inducted at the 53rd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Aug. 29, 2024 in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

At Iowa, Kampman played under both Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz. He started as a linebacker before switching to defensive end.

The Packers selected Kampman in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL draft.

He played in 112 games over eight seasons in Green Bay. He even set a franchise record for defensive linemen with 113 tackles in his breakout season in 2006.

Kampman finished his Packers career with 54 sacks, ranking fifth overall in team history.

Kampman ended his NFL career in 2011 after playing two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, drives to the basket past Virginia Tech guard Cayla King,...
Hawkeye women move up to No. 2 in AP Poll after strong start
Cooper Estenson will be the Kid Captain this weekend when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the...
North Liberty 11-year-old to be Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Illinois
“This dream has now become a reality,” as Iowa women’s wrestling team dominate in home debut
“This dream has now become a reality,” as Iowa women’s wrestling team dominate in home debut
Caitlin Clark breaks Iowa’s all-time scoring record: “I’m just lucky to do it with this group”
Caitlin Clark breaks Iowa’s all-time scoring record: ‘I’m just lucky to do it with this group’