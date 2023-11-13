Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection

COLFAX, Iowa (KCCI) - A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.

After an official count done over the summer, Aaron Bartholmey officially has the world’s largest collection of pencils.

The previous world record was around 24,000.

Bartholmey said he was confident he had the numbers to beat that, but he needed an accurate count.

His collection includes pencils from local businesses, a 100-year-old pencil, and one with a high school basketball schedule.

He counted every single pencil, and three months later, he received the official certificate.

The new world record is now set at 69,255 pencils.

“Guinness has pretty strict rules. And so it was really exciting when I found out that everything went through and that it had been made official. That was awesome,” Bartholmey said.

He says his collection started as a kid, after a flea market visit with his grandpa.

Now, even with the record, he is already on the hunt for more.

