Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection

A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, Iowa (KCCI) - A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.

After an official count done over the summer, Aaron Bartholmey officially has the world’s largest collection of pencils.

The previous world record was around 24,000.

Bartholmey said he was confident he had the numbers to beat that, but he needed an accurate count.

His collection includes pencils from local businesses, a 100-year-old pencil, and one with a high school basketball schedule.

He counted every single pencil, and three months later, he received the official certificate.

The new world record is now set at 69,255 pencils.

“Guinness has pretty strict rules. And so it was really exciting when I found out that everything went through and that it had been made official. That was awesome,” Bartholmey said.

He says his collection started as a kid, after a flea market visit with his grandpa.

Now, even with the record, he is already on the hunt for more.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested

Latest News

Starting Monday, kids can get the opportunity to start shopping for the holidays at the...
Iowa City Downtown Holiday Kids Market starts Monday
The Eat Shop opened in Solon just over 2 years ago and has already expanded to the College of...
Working Iowa: The Eat Shop looks to add more staff to family-like atmosphere
A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.
Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection
Starting Monday, kids can get the opportunity to start shopping for the holidays at the...
Iowa City Downtown Holiday Kids Market starts Monday