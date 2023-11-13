Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids police investigate shots fired incident

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating after gunshots were fired early Monday morning on the city’s southwest side.

In a release, police said they were called to the 2200 block of Fruitland Boulevard SW at about 1:21 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

Investigators said they found property shell casings in the roadway and a property in the area was damaged.

They’re asking that anyone with information, or security camera footage, contact them at 319-286-5491. People may also be able to receive a financial reward if they submit a tip to Linn County Cirme Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, drives to the basket past Virginia Tech guard Cayla King,...
Hawkeye women move up to No. 2 in AP Poll after strong start
An eastern Iowa band made an emotional connection with veterans as they played for them over...
Cedar Rapids band honors veterans
An eastern Iowa band made an emotional connection with veterans as they played for them over...
Cedar Rapids Band honors veterans
Dr. Martin Carpenter, psychiatrist at Mercy Family Counseling in Cedar Rapids, joins us to talk...
How to manage expectations and stress for the holidays
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov. Ron...
Nikki Haley to launch $10M ad campaign in Iowa to try to overtake Ron DeSantis in GOP primary