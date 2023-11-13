Cedar Rapids police investigate shots fired incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating after gunshots were fired early Monday morning on the city’s southwest side.

In a release, police said they were called to the 2200 block of Fruitland Boulevard SW at about 1:21 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

Investigators said they found property shell casings in the roadway and a property in the area was damaged.

They’re asking that anyone with information, or security camera footage, contact them at 319-286-5491. People may also be able to receive a financial reward if they submit a tip to Linn County Cirme Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

