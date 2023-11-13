Cedar Rapids band honors veterans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa band played a show at a Veterans Day ceremony over the weekend. For many of those band members, being able to play for those veterans hit close to home.

”I think what music provides at these events are a feeling,” said Alan Lawrence, director of the News Horizons Band of Cedar Rapids. “An emotional element that words can’t express.”

The News Horizons Band of Cedar Rapids played at the Veterans Day Ceremony at Veteran Memorial Building on Saturday. Many of the members of the band are veterans themselves.

”I was in the army during the Vietnam conflict. Fortunately, I didn’t have to go to Vietnam. I don’t know how that worked out, but I didn’t go over there,” said Richard Bader, a member of the band.

”I was in the U.S. navy. I went in February of ‘67, and then I left in October of ‘70,” said Kenneth Cook, another member of the band.

During the ceremony, the band plays more as background music, but one of their goals is to reach the audience without them realizing.

”I think a lot of the pieces we do, America the Beautiful, God Bless America, some of the Sousa marches we play. They’re kind of embedded in people’s memories, and they really evoke a real feeling of patriotism,” said Lawrence.

For those veteran musicians, playing those songs is their way of giving back to others who have served.

“It’s an honor for me to play any time I’m playing for veterans. Whether it’s playing taps at a funeral or doing anything like that, it’s just I feel honored to play for them,” said Bader.

”A lot of those fellas grew up with the same kind of music that I have. They came along. I was in the Navy; I was in the reserves, so it was just a connection,” Cook said.

