Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark helped lead the Hawks to No. 2 in the AP poll this week and also earned herself another conference honor.

Clark averaged 32 points per game, 9 assists per game, and 8.3 rebounds per game in three games this last week, and on Sunday broke Iowa’s all-time scoring record that was previously held by Megan Gustafson.

She also joined Sabrina Lonescu as the only women’s basketball player to ever record a triple-double in four different seasons.

Clark has scored 20+ points in 88 of her 103 career games, which is the most in Iowa women’s basketball history.

The Hawks are set to host Kansas State on Thursday inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

