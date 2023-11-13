Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Week

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes around Northern Iowa center Rachael Heittola (32) during...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes around Northern Iowa center Rachael Heittola (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark helped lead the Hawks to No. 2 in the AP poll this week and also earned herself another conference honor.

Clark averaged 32 points per game, 9 assists per game, and 8.3 rebounds per game in three games this last week, and on Sunday broke Iowa’s all-time scoring record that was previously held by Megan Gustafson.

She also joined Sabrina Lonescu as the only women’s basketball player to ever record a triple-double in four different seasons.

Clark has scored 20+ points in 88 of her 103 career games, which is the most in Iowa women’s basketball history.

The Hawks are set to host Kansas State on Thursday inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, drives to the basket past Virginia Tech guard Cayla King,...
Hawkeye women move up to No. 2 in AP Poll after strong start
LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green...
Former Iowa Hawkeye to be inducted into Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame
Cooper Estenson will be the Kid Captain this weekend when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the...
North Liberty 11-year-old to be Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Illinois
“This dream has now become a reality,” as Iowa women’s wrestling team dominate in home debut
“This dream has now become a reality,” as Iowa women’s wrestling team dominate in home debut