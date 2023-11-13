Caitlin Clark breaks Iowa’s all-time scoring record: ‘I’m just lucky to do it with this group’

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Caitlin Clark surpassed Megan Gustafson on Sunday in Iowa’s 94-53 victory against Northern Iowa becoming the women’s basketball all-time leading scorer.

Clark finished with her 12th career triple-double which included 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as her career point total sits at 2,813.

“It is cool especially doing it with this group. Megan reached out to me last night and told me, go break it, you deserve this. I am just lucky to do it with this group and hopefully I can score a few more points for this program this year,” Clark said after the games.

The Hawkeyes host Kansas State on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.