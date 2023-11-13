‘Bring them joy’ - Helping loved ones with dementia have a good holiday season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving is next week and then Christmas will be here before we know it. And for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, the holidays can bring additional stress.

“It’s all about creating moments of joy,” said Amanda Pins, Director of Health and Wellness at Keystone Cedars Assisted Living.

Pins suggests paring down activities related to the holidays.

”A person living with dementia really feeds off of our body language and our mood. And so if we are feeling anxious and stressed that we have to get all these things done a lot of times that can get perceived by the person living with dementia,” said Pins.

Focus on creating joy in the moment and keeping expectations realistic.

She said if there are large family gatherings ensure the loved one with dementia has a quiet space to meet with one or two visitors at a time. And celebrations don’t have to happen on the exact date.

”Go back to things that, you know, bring them joy. But don’t put the pressure on saying like ‘Remember, we always did this tradition?’ Just create a positive experience for them,” she said.

While Pins works with memory care residents every day, she also has a personal tie to dementia.

Her mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in her 50s and passed away in 2017.

”I always reflected back on creating the moments of joy. Her siblings got to see her, I created moments of joy in that time,” Pins said.

Pins added while it’s good to plan ahead, make sure to remember it might not always work out. If one plan doesn’t work, try something new.. and don’t forget to give yourself grace.

”Have your expectations in check because if your expectations are really high to create this awesome event and then it doesn’t go the way you planned, just give yourself grace to know you did the best that you could in that moment of time,” said Pins.

Pins added if you have a loved one living with dementia this holiday season try to plan for no-fail projects.

So if your tradition is making cookies, find a step in that process where they can feel included and valuable but not have the pressures of doing the whole activity.

