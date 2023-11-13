Show You Care
Annual International Food Tasting Event raises money for Northeast Iowa Food Bank Backpack Program

By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - People got the chance to get a taste of foods from around the world today at the 9th annual Cedar Valley International Food Tasting Event in Cedar Falls.

The event featured dishes from 18 different countries like India, Croatia, The Philippines, West Africa and many more. People could try everything from baklava to egg rolls to perogies.

All proceeds from the event support the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Backpack program. The program offers families free groceries for weekends and school breaks.

Organizers of the event said fundraisers like these are especially important this time of year.

“For backpack program specifically, there is no state or federal. You know grant. It’s all privately funded organization. So for that program, especially when kids will be going to stay home for holidays, the backpacks are crucial,” said Chitra Reddy, event organizer.

Reddy said it’s been exciting to see the event grow to what it’s become today. She said they initially started with just Indian Cuisine.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

