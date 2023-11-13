Show You Care
60s Remain In The Forecast For A Few More Days

Get ready for a stretch of days with highs in the 60s.
By Erik Dean
Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a gorgeous day across Eastern Iowa. Even though the wind stuck around for the majority of the day, we had plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The stretch of nice weather will continue as we head into the first part of the work week.

By Friday is when things start to shift a bit. We will still be above normal in the temperature department, but instead of being in the 60s, we will be in the mid-50s.

Rain chances will pick up as we head into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Simply put, get out and enjoy the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

