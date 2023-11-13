Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

3 charged after ‘ghost bag’ operation at airport, police say

Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend to report a bag that arrived at Nashville International Airport, but no one flew with it.
By Daniel Smithson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Three women were arrested in Tennessee for allegedly participating in what police call a “ghost bagging” ring.

Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend to report a bag that arrived at Nashville International Airport, but no one flew with it.

Officials found brand-new Lululemon clothes, a receipt, a forged driver’s license and a credit card.

Police said three women drove to the airport to pick up the bag.

Officers stopped them and found $20,000 worth of gift cards, $9,000 worth of receipts and merchandise and 10 credit cards inside the car.

Police believe the women were buying clothes using stolen credit card information. Then they return them to different stores to get cash or store credit, police said.

Torryiel Griggs, 30, who was the driver of the vehicle, was charged with theft of property, criminal simulation and credit card fraud.

It’s unknown at this time the charges the other women face.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County

Latest News

Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causing traffic jam on I-380 southbound
A pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son were killed in a car crash in Washington state....
Wrong-way crash kills pregnant woman, 2-year-old son
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement
After the federal government announced they would be investigating possible civil rights...
Detainees set sheets on fire, face charges for riot at South Carolina jail
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks