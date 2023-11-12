Show You Care
Williamsburg routes Solon in the 3A state semifinals 45-14

With an unmatched aerial attack, and a ballhawking defense, Williamsburg topped Solon 45-14.
By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Quarterback Derek Weisskopf threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns. He added two interceptions on the other side of the football.

Junior Rayce Heitman was nearly unstoppable. The wide receiver had six receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns, adding another on the ground. He also tallied a team-high 13 tackles.

Solon was led by quarterback Tyler Bell, who threw for 224 yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans’ eight turnovers dug themselves into a deep hole.

With the loss, Solon’s season ends at 10-2.

Williamsburg will play Bishop Heelan in the 3A state finals.

For box scores of all the state semifinal games, click here.

