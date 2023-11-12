Waypoint collecting donations to give families a gift this holiday season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint in Cedar Rapids is gearing up for their annual holiday event, and they’re asking for help from the community.

Starting this weekend, Waypoint is accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts. The presents will be given away at Waypoint Wonderland, a holiday celebration for families served at Waypoint, who are experiencing homelessness, poverty, or domestic violence.

Donations will be accepted through December 11, 2023 and can be delivered to Waypoint’s 5th St SE entrance 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Ways to give:

Go shopping to pick out:- Gifts for kids ages newborn-12 years old- Gift cards (Target, Walmart) for kids ages 9-12 years old- Gifts for parents

Purchasing items off Waypoint’s Amazon wish list and having them directly sent here

Hosting a Giving Tree with wish list ornaments- Contact Jade at 319.731.6118 to pick up printed ornaments at Waypoint- Download ornaments and labels (for back of ornament) here , put on your tree for customers or staff to take, and drop gifts off by December 11

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.