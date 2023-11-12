Show You Care
One person dead after Dubuque crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -One person has died and several others have been injured after an accident in Dubuque on Saturday. Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday night, a vehicle struck a wheelbarrow that was lying in the road in the northbound lane of US 61 at the Iowa-Wisconsin border bridge in Dubuque. That vehicle pulled over to look at the damage. That’s when the occupants were struck by another car.

One person was killed and another was airlifted to a local hospital. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

