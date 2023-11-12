One killed in rollover accident in Fayette County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday just after 1:00 AM, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near the area of 45th St. and R Avenue just north of Oelwein. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, it was discovered the driver, 21 year old Cooper Ingels of Maynard, Iowa, was traveling northbound in a white 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Truck. The driver lost control, entered the ditch and rolled multiple times.

Both the driver and the passenger, 23 year old Adam Michels also of Maynard, Iowa, were ejected and sustained serious life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were transported to Oelwein Mercy Hospital where Ingels was pronounced dead.

Michels was later transported to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City for further treatment.

This accident remains under investigation by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Technical Investigation Team.

