Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A fatal crash involving a school bus resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Friday in Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department confirmed that a motorcycle and a school bus collided on Ridgeview Road, between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard

No children were injured during the crash.

Police say the incident led to the closure of both north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road until just after 7 p.m.

The Olathe Police Department shared the closing at 4:08 p.m. and asked drivers to find an alternate route around the area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Fatal Car Crash in Muscatine County
Accident Generic
Cedar Falls Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
Alleged Monticello Fareway Shooter formally charged on Friday
With “it wasn’t a fair catch” signs and appearances on offense, Cooper DeJean is a fan favorite
With “it wasn’t a fair catch” signs and appearances on offense, Cooper DeJean is a fan favorite
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash

Latest News

Jillian Ludwig died after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.
More than $100k raised for Belmont University student killed by stray bullet
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket past Northern Iowa guard Riley Wright (14)...
Caitlin Clark becomes Iowa’s all-time leader scorer as No. 3 Hawkeyes defeat Northern Iowa, 94-53
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their comrade, Mohammed Ali Assaf, who was killed by an...
Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel