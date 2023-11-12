Show You Care
Monticello’s season comes to an end against Van Meter in 2A state semifinals

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Riding a ten-game win streak, the Panthers went toe-to-toe with two-time defending state champions Van Meter, before eventually falling 35-21.

Senior quarterback Preston Ries had a final game to remember, throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown, and adding two more scores on the ground. Ries added five tackles on defense.

Wes Wilson’s team took a 21-20 lead on Ries’ 94 yard touchdown pass to Peyton Schilling before Van Meter scored 14 points unanswered.

The Panthers’ season ends at 10-2.

Box scores from all the state semifinal games can be found here.

