Monticello’s season comes to an end against Van Meter in 2A state semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Riding a ten-game win streak, the Panthers went toe-to-toe with two-time defending state champions Van Meter, before eventually falling 35-21.

Senior quarterback Preston Ries had a final game to remember, throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown, and adding two more scores on the ground. Ries added five tackles on defense.

Wes Wilson’s team took a 21-20 lead on Ries’ 94 yard touchdown pass to Peyton Schilling before Van Meter scored 14 points unanswered.

The Panthers’ season ends at 10-2.

