Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Marion Police went to 1405 Meadowview Drive after they received a report concerning an assault with a weapon.

After investigating, officers charged 32-year-old Nathan Dampier with kidnapping in the 3rd degree, domestic abuse-use of weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of emergency communications.

