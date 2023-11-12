Show You Care
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Marion Police went to 1405 Meadowview Drive after they received a report concerning an assault with a weapon.

After investigating, officers charged 32-year-old Nathan Dampier with kidnapping in the 3rd degree, domestic abuse-use of weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of emergency communications.

