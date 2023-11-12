Show You Care
A lovely fall day to end the weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting Sunday with lots of sunshine across the region and temperatures mainly in the 40s.

Today, Tonight, & Monday

This afternoon we’ll enjoy sunshine and highs in the 60s. Winds on Sunday afternoon will come from the southwest ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight also looks mild with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 30s. Therefore, we’ll have a gorgeous start to the upcoming workweek with sunshine on Monday and highs rising into the 60s.

(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday and Beyond

Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s will continue through Wednesday. A few clouds are possible on Thursday and Friday.  A cold front is forecasted to move through the Midwest Thursday night and Friday leading to a small cool down. Highs in the 50s are expected on Friday and through next weekend.

(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

