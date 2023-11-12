Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Local business emphasizes importance of big events brought to Cedar Rapids

Local business emphasizes importance of big events brought to Cedar Rapids
By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Division III National Junior College Athletic Association Volleyball Championships are finishing up play at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse Saturday. The games bring people from all over the country to Cedar Rapids.

One downtown restaurant said big events like these are great to help bring in business to locally owned stores around the downtown area.

Jeremiah Newman is a bartender at Pub 217. Newman says he thinks weekends would be pretty slow without big events like this coming to the area.

He added he loves to see all the different people come together and bond over things like the volleyball tournament.

“It’s fun to kind of see random groups of people sitting by themselves and then next thing you know, they’re talking about the same event and next, you know, everybody’s making friends. So you know, volleyball will do that. You’ll see it a lot with TCR, you’ll see it a lot with, you know, The Paramount. And it’s just kind of fun to see random people from different walks of life, all coalesce around the same thing,” said Newman.

The Championship match for the Division III Tournament takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Division II Tournament begins next week on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cedar Rapids men arrested in connection to fatal October shootings
FILE - Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speaks during a rally at Tucson International Airport,...
Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally
Fatal Accident
Fatal Car Crash in Muscatine County
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Iowa City ‘Veterans for Peace’ group observes Armistice Day, calls for peace
Iowa City ‘Veterans for Peace’ group observes Armistice Day, calls for peace
Williamsburg routes Solon in the 3A state semifinals 45-14
Williamsburg routes Solon in the 3A state semifinals 45-14
Stevens kicks three field goals, and Iowa’s defense quiets Rutgers in 22-0 win (AP photo...
Stevens kicks three field goals, and Iowa’s defense quiets Rutgers in 22-0 win
Northern Iowa Logo
Jordan Pachot throws 4 TD passes to lead Missouri State to 35-16 win over Northern Iowa