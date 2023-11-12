Local business emphasizes importance of big events brought to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Division III National Junior College Athletic Association Volleyball Championships are finishing up play at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse Saturday. The games bring people from all over the country to Cedar Rapids.

One downtown restaurant said big events like these are great to help bring in business to locally owned stores around the downtown area.

Jeremiah Newman is a bartender at Pub 217. Newman says he thinks weekends would be pretty slow without big events like this coming to the area.

He added he loves to see all the different people come together and bond over things like the volleyball tournament.

“It’s fun to kind of see random groups of people sitting by themselves and then next thing you know, they’re talking about the same event and next, you know, everybody’s making friends. So you know, volleyball will do that. You’ll see it a lot with TCR, you’ll see it a lot with, you know, The Paramount. And it’s just kind of fun to see random people from different walks of life, all coalesce around the same thing,” said Newman.

The Championship match for the Division III Tournament takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Division II Tournament begins next week on Wednesday.

