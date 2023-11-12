Show You Care
King, Gilbert score 16 each and Iowa State has little trouble with Idaho State in 86-55 victory

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Tre King and Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points each and Iowa State defeated Idaho State 86-55 on Sunday.

The Cyclones (3-0) led 44-25 at halftime and kept up the pace in the second half. A 16-2 run midway through the period gave the Cyclones a 30-point lead at 69-39. Iowa State’s largest lead was 32 points at the 4:20 mark.

Curtis Jones scored 14 points off the bench and Milan Momcilovic added 11 points for the Cyclones.

Maleek Arington led Idaho State (1-2) with 15 points and Miguel Tomley added 11. They were the only two starters with more than six points.

Idaho State’s Tomley opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, but the Bengals went without a point for the next 6 minutes while being outscored 17-0. Idaho State didn’t get its second field goal until 11:43 remained in the first half. Meanwhile, King led scored 14 points and Iowa State led 44-25 at halftime.

Iowa State had 17 steals and 15 assists.

The Cyclones have another home game when Grambling visits on Sunday. Iowa State then heads to the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, over Thanksgiving weekend.

