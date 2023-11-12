Show You Care
Iowa City ‘Veterans for Peace’ group observes Armistice Day, calls for peace

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Veterans for Peace chapter sang and rang a bell on the Ped Mall Saturday to observe Armistice Day.

Armistice Day was an agreement to end the fighting at the end of World War I.

“We’re reclaiming the Armistice, attempting to find the spirit that was the original Armistice Day in 1918,” said John Jadryev, President of Veterans for Peace, Chapter 161.

“Right now Ukraine needs an armistice and Palestine needs an armistice,” said David Swanson, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and speaker at the event.

Swanson said, “Veterans Day parades and events in many cities praise war, and virtually all praise participation in war.” He added, “We need the sort of society that celebrates Armistice Day as it created, not as it was transformed into Veterans Day.”

“We mourn the dead, and we honor them,” said Jadryev. “We also attempt to find the sense of joy [caused World War I ending].”

“The spirit was that of joy, mourning and joy together,” said Jadryev.

This is the 14th year Veterans for Peace has held this event.

