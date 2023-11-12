Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday just before 6:00 PM, Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash involving a 2011 Kia Forte and a 2021 Toyota Rav4 at US 61 North at the Iowa/Wisconsin Border in Dubuque.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the Toyota Rav4 struck a wheelbarrow in the travel portion of the inside lane on the US 61 North Bridge.

When the occupants of the Rav4 got out of the car to assess damage, they were stuck by the 2011 Kia Forte.

One person was later pronounced dead, one person was airlifted to University of Iowa Health Clinic, and the other two who were injured were taken to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.

Names at this time are withheld pending notifications and the accident remains under investigation of the Iowa State Patrol.

