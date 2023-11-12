Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday just before 6:00 PM, Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash involving a 2011 Kia Forte and a 2021 Toyota Rav4 at US 61 North at the Iowa/Wisconsin Border in Dubuque.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the Toyota Rav4 struck a wheelbarrow in the travel portion of the inside lane on the US 61 North Bridge.

When the occupants of the Rav4 got out of the car to assess damage, they were stuck by the 2011 Kia Forte.

One person was later pronounced dead, one person was airlifted to University of Iowa Health Clinic, and the other two who were injured were taken to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.

Names at this time are withheld pending notifications and the accident remains under investigation of the Iowa State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Fatal Car Crash in Muscatine County
Accident Generic
Cedar Falls Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
Alleged Monticello Fareway Shooter formally charged on Friday
With “it wasn’t a fair catch” signs and appearances on offense, Cooper DeJean is a fan favorite
With “it wasn’t a fair catch” signs and appearances on offense, Cooper DeJean is a fan favorite
Anamosa State Penitentiary
Recidivism in Iowa drops for a third year in a row

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Cedar Falls Police Investigate Accident Involving Reckless Driver
Drought and mismanagement have left a French island parched. That holds lessons for the mainland
Drought and mismanagement have left a French island parched. That holds lessons for the mainland
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine