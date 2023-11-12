Cedar Falls Police Investigate Accident Involving Reckless Driver

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police arrested a 23 year old male early Sunday Morning for reckless driving which resulted in an accident.

23 year old Jordan Ford is facing multiple charged for allegedly driving a black Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed, passing a vehicle and running a stop sign at the 100 block of West 4th Street.

Police say Ford also allegedly turned southbound on Washington Street and continued at a high rate of speed and turned off his headlights.

After he allegedly ran a stop sign at 12th and Washington, he struck two parked vehicles which disabled his vehicle and caused signigicant damage to the parked vehicles.

The driver and a passenger were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

