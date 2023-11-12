Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Falls Police Investigate Accident Involving Reckless Driver

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police arrested a 23 year old male early Sunday Morning for reckless driving which resulted in an accident.

23 year old Jordan Ford is facing multiple charged for allegedly driving a black Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed, passing a vehicle and running a stop sign at the 100 block of West 4th Street.

Police say Ford also allegedly turned southbound on Washington Street and continued at a high rate of speed and turned off his headlights.

After he allegedly ran a stop sign at 12th and Washington, he struck two parked vehicles which disabled his vehicle and caused signigicant damage to the parked vehicles.

The driver and a passenger were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Fatal Car Crash in Muscatine County
Accident Generic
Cedar Falls Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
Alleged Monticello Fareway Shooter formally charged on Friday
With “it wasn’t a fair catch” signs and appearances on offense, Cooper DeJean is a fan favorite
With “it wasn’t a fair catch” signs and appearances on offense, Cooper DeJean is a fan favorite
Anamosa State Penitentiary
Recidivism in Iowa drops for a third year in a row

Latest News

Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
Drought and mismanagement have left a French island parched. That holds lessons for the mainland
Drought and mismanagement have left a French island parched. That holds lessons for the mainland
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine