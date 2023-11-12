Cedar Falls Police are investigating after reckless driver hit two parked cars

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -A man is in custody and police are investigating what they call reckless driving In Cedar Falls. Around 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning, Cedar Falls police observed a Black Dodge Challenger driving at a high rate of speed and running stop signs. The driver, 23-year-old Jordan Ford, also hit two parked cars, causing significant damage. Officers made contact with the Challenger and took Ford into custody.

Ford and the passenger were taken to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Ford is facing multiple charges and the investigation is ongoing.

