Caitlin Clark becomes Iowa’s all-time leader scorer as No. 3 Hawkeyes defeat Northern Iowa, 94-53

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket past Northern Iowa guard Riley Wright (14)...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket past Northern Iowa guard Riley Wright (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Iowa won 94-53. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark became Iowa’s all-time career scoring leader and finished with the 12th triple-double of her career as the No. 3 Hawkeyes beat Northern Iowa 94-53 on Sunday.

Clark had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, joining Sabrina Ionescu as the only NCAA Division I players to record triple-doubles in four different seasons.

Gabbie Marshall had 17 points and Hannah Stuelke added 16 for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who were coming off an 80-76 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Clark, the reigning national player of the year and a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, now has 2,813 career points, passing Megan Gustafson, who scored 2,804 points from 2015-19. Luka Garza is the school’s men’s leader in scoring at 2,306 points.

Northern Iowa (1-1), picked the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference, made just 7 of 35 field goals in the first half as Iowa built a 40-25 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes, who were 18 of 28 from the field in the second half, led by as much as 44 points in the fourth quarter.

Riley Wright had 14 points and Grace Boffeli added 11 for the Panthers.

Iowa: Hosts Kansas State on Thursday. The Wildcats handed the Hawkeyes their first loss last season.

Northern Iowa: At Ball State on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

