With “it wasn’t a fair catch” signs and appearances on offense, Cooper DeJean is a fan favorite

By Scott Saville
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye fans went crazy at Wrigley Field when Cooper DeJean came in on offense and picked up eight yards on the jet sweep.

It was first time he played offense in a game since high school.

“It was a lot of fun, I was a little nervous there,” DeJean said. “I haven’t taken a hand off in a while, my main thing was I didn’t want to fumble the handoff.”

Because he is so valid on defense and special teams, it’s a risk to play the junior midseason All-American on offense.

“At the end of the day it’s just going out there and playing football, that is something I love to do,” DeJean said. “I enjoy being on the field at all times. I don’t think I’m too worried about the toll it will take out my body. I’m just excited to be out there and help out anyway I can.”

DeJean says he still getting over the invalid fair catch call against Minnesota, and he might never get over it. But he has enjoyed the fun reaction from the fans, like the “invalid fair catch” Halloween costumes.

“I didn’t think it would blow up as big as it’s gotten over the past few weeks.”

But his favorite had to be the “It wasn’t fair catch” sign behind home plate during the World Series.

“I thought that was really cool,” he said. “Being on such a big stage and him doing that I thought it was pretty cool.”

