Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The Warming Trend Continues For Sunday

Let the warm up continue for your Sunday. Details here.
By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing a few showers earlier in the afternoon across Eastern Iowa, all in all it wasn’t a day with highs in the upper 40s - low 50s. That’s where we should be for this time of the year anyway.

As we head into the evening hours, we will stay partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Starting on Sunday, we turn up the temperature. We go back into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine to round out the weekend and that trend continues for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and in some places, even Thursday.

Friday, we drop the temperatures with highs in the mid-50s and the stretch of mid-50s will last throughout next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cedar Rapids men arrested in connection to fatal October shootings
FILE - Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speaks during a rally at Tucson International Airport,...
Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
New photos released from authorities are said to show the suspect as he followed Martha McSally...
Suspect arrested for alleged assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, police say
Bird Flu has been detected in Iowa
Highly contagious bird flu now confirmed in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Let the warm up continue for your Sunday. Details here.
Your First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, November 11th
A few snow showers to start, but mild and dry this afternoon.
A few snow showers to start, but mild and dry this afternoon.
A few snow showers to start, but mild and dry this afternoon.
A few snow showers to start, but mild and dry this afternoon.