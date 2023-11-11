Show You Care
University of Iowa holds dedication for new Veterans Plaza near the Iowa Memorial Union

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - A new space at the University of Iowa will honor those from the school who have served in the military.

A ceremony on November 10th, dedicated the new Veterans Plaza.

It’s located near the Iowa Memorial Union and includes seven granite monuments, six of them each represent a branch of the armed forces.

It took a few months and roughly $85,000 to build this memorial which staff say will be a constant reminder of those who’ve served.

“How special this plaza is for so many people again our our alumni our students our faculty and staff this is a visible and perpetual reminder of the service of so many to our university, to our country,” said Associate Dean and Executive Director of the Iowa Memorial Union

Nelson says they are looking for input from students and alumni on how to grow the plaza in the future.

Speakers at the dedication included Retired Major General Stewart Wallace, and representatives from the University of Iowa including University of Iowa President Dr. Barbara Wilson.

