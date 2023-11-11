University fo Northern Iowa hosts education conference promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Current and future teachers came to the University of Northern Iowa to get a chance to learn new ways to be better allies of the LGBTQ+ community within their classrooms.

The University’s 6th annual Bill and Linda Tubbs Teaching Connections conference focused on promoting inclusivity for queer students and staff within education.

One organizer says it’s more important than ever.

“Well, I think, at this time, it’s a politically active climate. And we’re doing what we can to support these students may otherwise be overlooked and not included with some opportunities that others have.” said Tubbs Teaching Connections Conference Chair Jim Stichter.

The event aimed to teach educators the best ways to support their LGBTQ peers and students, ranging from lectures about empowering student leadership to discussions about the barriers Iowa’s gender-affirming care legislations places on transgender teachers and students.

One of Friday’s keynote speakers, who identifies as queer and transmasculine, says barriers like making students use restrooms that align with the sex they were assigned at birth creates an uncomfortable environment.

”With current legislation, there’s a lot of opportunity for people who have held beliefs about, you know, not including trans or LGBTQ+ people, it’s given them a lot more opportunity to be outspoken with that.” said Andy Hansen, teacher at Waterloo’s Lou Henry Elementary.

In addition to discussing gender-affirming care, speakers also encouraged educators to push boundaries to promote inclusivity, especially when it comes to reading material.

“My plea to everyone is to try to, like, push yourself as far into the gray area as you feel comfortable, right? And administratives will let you know if you push too far.” said One Iowa Director of Policy and Advocacy Keenan Crow.

But speakers at the event emphasized above all else that it’s important to show allyship, not just with words, but with action, as well.

