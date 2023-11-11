North Liberty celebrates 110 years with tours of police station, new city hall

North Liberty, Iowa (KCRG) -People celebrating the 110th birthday in North Liberty had to bring closed-toed shoes.

That’s because the event coincided with a tour of the of the future city hall- which is still under construction.

People walked through the space, and showed off some of the safety features in the building - including portions that will have bullet proof glass.

North Liberty already opened it’s new police station in 2020 and people could also go there for a tour as well.

“So seeing that since this was you know they broke ground on it and everything there and just haven’t gotten the opportunity to come through ,and so have the kids come through and see it and know what’s here, it’s nice to know where your taxes are going and to see how beautiful those spaces are,” said Brock Yotty of North Liberty

Officials say construction is still on track for city hall and they expect to move in by the end of May.

