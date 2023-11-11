Monticello faith leaders open up space for community to pray, heal after shooting

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Faith leaders in Monticello are opening up a space for people to grieve, after a man was shot and killed earlier this week.

Details for a visitation and celebration of life have also been posted in an online obituary for Aaron McAtee, the man killed in a “random act of violence” earlier this week in Monticello. McAtee was shot and killed Tuesday morning while working outside a Fareway grocery store. Police called the shooting a “random act of violence.”

Deputies named 38-year-old Nathan Russell of East Dubuque as a person of interest in the shooting. Russell was shot by a deputy as he was being taken into custody and was taken to UIHC.

Pastor Holly Knouse leads the congregation of SS Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in Monticello, where the McAtee family attends. She says Monticello is a resilient community, and she says she’s seen an outpouring of love and support this week, as people work to wrap their minds around what happened.

She says although some people are still in shock, and processing the tragedy, they’re also focusing on supporting the McAtee family. “There’s anger, there’s hurt, there’s grief. But what’s come out of it is the community has come together. Not just this faith community, but the whole community of Monticello and surrounding areas has come together. How can we be kind to one another? What can we do for this family?” says Knouse.

A group of local faith leaders plans to hold a community prayer and healing service this Sunday at 4pm at the Youth Development Center in Monticello. The Monticello Ministerial Association is hosting the event, which Knouse says is a space for anyone, no matter how well they knew McAtee.

“He was everyone’s friend. And you could have gone to the meat counter and never have spoken with him before, but you would walk away thinking, huh, I wonder if he’s gonna Facebook friend request me. Because that’s just the personality he had,” says Knouse. “I hope that people don’t think, I needed to know the family, or I needed to know Aaron better, or my relationship wasn’t as great as someone else. I hope that they know their relationship was valid.”

