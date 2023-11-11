Show You Care
MFL MarMac rushes to the 1A state finals, Grundy Center takes down Waterloo Columbus

In their first ever trip to the UNI-Dome MFL MarMac grounded and pounded their was to a 41-28 win over Underwood.
By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - In their first ever trip to the UNI-Dome MFL MarMac grounded and pounded their way to a 41-28 win over Underwood.

Quinn McGeough left no doubt who the star of the game was. The junior rushed for five touchdowns.

In the earlier 1A semifinals, Grundy Center extended their streak to five finals appearances in a row. The Spartans controlled the game against Waterloo Columbus, winning 42-7.

Grundy Center quarterback Colin Gordon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Columbus’ season ends at 9-3.

For box scores of all the state semifinal games, click here.

