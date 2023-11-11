MFL MarMac rushes to the 1A state finals, Grundy Center takes down Waterloo Columbus

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - In their first ever trip to the UNI-Dome MFL MarMac grounded and pounded their way to a 41-28 win over Underwood.

Quinn McGeough left no doubt who the star of the game was. The junior rushed for five touchdowns.

In the earlier 1A semifinals, Grundy Center extended their streak to five finals appearances in a row. The Spartans controlled the game against Waterloo Columbus, winning 42-7.

Grundy Center quarterback Colin Gordon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Columbus’ season ends at 9-3.

