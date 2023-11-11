Show You Care
Marion small business owner given award for service to country, community

KCRG-TV9 News at 10:00
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -The Small Business Administration gave Ben Davis the S.B.A. Impact Award.

He and his wife, Katy, run the Marion Chocolate Shop.

Davis was also in the Iowa National Guard for 20 years as an Engineer Officer and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

He says he’s received help in his business from the community and says the SBA was there from the start, including help with getting a loan.

Ben Davis said “We’ve had a lot of different people and organizations support us we’ve been doing our part to give back now we can so it’s just nice to be recognized for the efforts that we’re doing in the community.”

The Marion Chocolate Shop makes all of its creations in-house and the owners have been part of the community for four generations.

The event also highlighted the recent launch of the new SBA supported Veterans Business Outreach Center hosted by the Nebraska Enterprise Fund in Omaha that serves the veterans business community in Iowa and Nebraska.

