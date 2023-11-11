Show You Care
Learn about brussels sprouts in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer discusses brussels sprouts in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Benefits of Brussels Sprouts:

  • Rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron and calcium
  • Similar to cabbage with a milder taste and texture
  • Store in an open or perforated plastic bag in the refrigerator
  • Wash and trim right before using
  • Choose firm, compact Brussels sprouts

Four Seasons Beef & Brussels Sprout Power Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Brussels sprouts, cut in half
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 4 cups thinly sliced Brussels sprouts
  • 1 pound cooked steak, such as top sirloin or flank steak
  • 1 medium apple, chopped
  • ¼ cup dried cranberries
  • ½ cup sliced celery
  • ½ cup honey mustard dressing
  • ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese, optional
  • ¼ cup pecans, optional

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss halved Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast until tender and brown, 15–20 minutes.
  2. To assemble: divide sliced Brussels sprouts among four bowls and top with steak, apples, cranberries, celery and roasted Brussels sprouts. Toss with honey mustard dressing. Top with blue cheese and pecans, if desired.

APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING: 541 calories; 28 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 90.7 mg cholesterol; 408.1 mg sodium; 38.3 g carbohydrate; 7.5 g fiber; 22.1 g sugar; 33.9 g protein

