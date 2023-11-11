Iowa soldier creates comic book that sheds light on realities veterans face

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Basi Affia has been a fan of comic books since he was a kid. Now, the 26-year-old soldier is using his creative gifts — and unique experience — to share the perspectives of veterans though his own comics, KCCI reported.

“Me being a nerd is how it came to be,” said Affia, founder and owner of Sensi’il Studios, Iowa’s first Black-owned comic book company.

From the characters to the plot to the colors, Affia’s ideas finally made it to paper after months in the making.

“I have all these ideas and stuff in my Google Drive, and lockdown happened, and so it gave me a lot of time to be able to organize it,” Affia said.

Affia serves in the Iowa National Guard. In his latest comic book, “Regicide: Havoc,” the main character is a veteran.

Affia said he wants veterans to be able to see themselves in his book. The storyline centers around veterans’ view of their time while serving, something Affia said can affect their lives after their time in active duty.

“It just talks about a lot of veteran issues, like veteran homelessness, talks about the different experiences that soldiers have in the military,” Affia said. “I think it should be more truthful, more realistic. You know, it’s not always positive. It’s not always negative. There’s a happy space right in the middle. And that’s where the truth is at,” Affia said.

Now, Affia is partnering with the 11/11 Veteran Project, an organization working with veterans to help them find resources. Pro racecar driver Colin Garrett introduced Affia to the nonprofit when they met at a conference earlier this year.

Affia said the realities veterans face are something all Iowans should care about, and his book is a creative way of sharing that message.

“Whatever your gifts are, whether you’re a professional racecar driver, a comic book creator, a soldier — whatever, you can play a part in something that can bring us all together,” Affia said.

