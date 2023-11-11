Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa soldier creates comic book that sheds light on realities veterans face

Iowa soldier creates comic book that sheds light on realities veterans face
Iowa soldier creates comic book that sheds light on realities veterans face(Unsplash | KCRG First Alert Storm Team)
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Basi Affia has been a fan of comic books since he was a kid. Now, the 26-year-old soldier is using his creative gifts — and unique experience — to share the perspectives of veterans though his own comics, KCCI reported.

“Me being a nerd is how it came to be,” said Affia, founder and owner of Sensi’il Studios, Iowa’s first Black-owned comic book company.

From the characters to the plot to the colors, Affia’s ideas finally made it to paper after months in the making.

“I have all these ideas and stuff in my Google Drive, and lockdown happened, and so it gave me a lot of time to be able to organize it,” Affia said.

Affia serves in the Iowa National Guard. In his latest comic book, “Regicide: Havoc,” the main character is a veteran.

Affia said he wants veterans to be able to see themselves in his book. The storyline centers around veterans’ view of their time while serving, something Affia said can affect their lives after their time in active duty.

“It just talks about a lot of veteran issues, like veteran homelessness, talks about the different experiences that soldiers have in the military,” Affia said. “I think it should be more truthful, more realistic. You know, it’s not always positive. It’s not always negative. There’s a happy space right in the middle. And that’s where the truth is at,” Affia said.

Now, Affia is partnering with the 11/11 Veteran Project, an organization working with veterans to help them find resources. Pro racecar driver Colin Garrett introduced Affia to the nonprofit when they met at a conference earlier this year.

Affia said the realities veterans face are something all Iowans should care about, and his book is a creative way of sharing that message.

“Whatever your gifts are, whether you’re a professional racecar driver, a comic book creator, a soldier — whatever, you can play a part in something that can bring us all together,” Affia said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cedar Rapids men arrested in connection to fatal October shootings
FILE - Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speaks during a rally at Tucson International Airport,...
Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former US Sen. Martha McSally
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
New photos released from authorities are said to show the suspect as he followed Martha McSally...
Suspect arrested for alleged assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, police say
Visitation planned for Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting
Memorial services planned for Fareway employee killed in Monticello shooting

Latest News

Watch: Meet Liza from the Cedar Valley Humane Society
Watch: Meet Liza from the Cedar Valley Humane Society
Patrick McCaffery scored 22 points, Payton Sandfort added 17 points and 12 rebounds to help...
McCaffery scores 22, Sandfort adds 17 and 12 rebounds as Iowa beats Alabama State 98-67
North Liberty celebrates 110 years with tours of police station, new city hall
North Liberty celebrates 110 years with tours of police station, new city hall
University of Iowa holds dedication for new Veterans Plaza outside of Iowa Memorial Union
University of Iowa holds dedication for new Veterans Plaza near Iowa Memorial Union