CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a seasonally chilly morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A few snow showers are moving into the area from the west.

Today & Tonight

After this morning’s flurries, this afternoon we’ll have more clouds than sun and temperatures reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Today’s winds will come out of the southeast ranging from 10 to 20 mph. There is a slight chance for some sprinkles in the Northwest Zone around sunset. One or two showers will be possible overnight with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 30s.

A few snow showers to start, but mild and dry this afternoon. (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday we’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s. Our pleasant late fall forecast will continue this week with temperatures in the 60s and little to no precipitation. The long term forecast looks mild as well with above normal temperatures expected through the middle of November along with above normal precipitation.

