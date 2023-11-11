Fatal Car Crash in Muscatine County
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident Saturday morning in Muscatine County leaves one person dead and two injured.
The accident happened around 6:00 AM on Highway 70 at 200th South of Nichols in Rural Muscatine County. A 2015 Ford Explorer crossed the center line and stuck a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading southbound.
The driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seatbeat and suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the Malibu, a 4 year old child, suffered injuries.
Both the 4 year old and the driver of the Explorer were wearing seatbelts.
Per the Iowa State Patrol, the victims names have been withheld.
