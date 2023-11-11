Show You Care
Cedar Falls Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 11: 45 AM this morning, Cedar Falls Public Safety Personnel were sent to the HWY 57 and Union Road Intersection after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident.

A vehicle headed eastbound was struck by a vehicle heading southbound, which caused both vehicles to leave the roadway. The eastbound vehicle was occupied by an adult and two children while the southbound vehicle was occupied by three adults.

Extraction tools were used to assist in removal of the occupants of both vehicles.

All occupants were taken to local hospitals.

The accident currently remains under investigation.

The Black Hawk County Consolidated Communication Center, Mercyone Paramedics, the Waterloo Ambulance Service and Rasmussen towing assisted the Cedar Falls Public Safety.

