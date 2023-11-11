Alleged Monticello Fareway Shooter formally charged on Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The alleged shooter at a Fareway grocery store in Monticello has been formally charged. 38-year-old Nathan Russell was formally charged on three counts; Murder in the First Degree which is a Class A Felony, Going Armed with Intent which is a Class D Felony, and Felon in possession of a Firearm which is a Class D Felony, for the shooting death of 48-year-old Aaron McAtee on Tuesday, November 7th.

Russell made his initial appearane before the District Court Judge via Video Call from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at 10:00 AM on Saturday Morning.

Russell is recovering from injuries sustained during his apprehension and remains in law enforcement custody while recovering.

Bail was set at one million dollars cash only.

This investigation remains ongoing.

