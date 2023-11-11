After a seasonable Saturday, Sunday warms up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds kept temperatures in check this afternoon as highs reached the 40s.

Slightly milder conditions tomorrow, close to normal, are expected. Stronger southerly wind develops on Sunday bringing a warmup back into the state. Highs through next week stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s with dry conditions. If you are putting up holiday decorations this weekend, be mindful that we will see strong winds on Sunday if you are up on a roof. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

