Woodbury Central rallies in second half to end East Buchanan’s season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Woodbury Central rallied from a halftime deficit to beat East Buchanan 28-20 in the Class A state football semifinals on Thursday at the UNI-Dome.

The Buccaneers built a 14-7 halftime lead, but Wildcat quarterback Drew Kluender put together three second half scoring drives to help Woodbury Central stay unbeaten and advance to the championship round.

East Buchanan finishes their season with a 9-3 overall record.

Woodbury Central (12-0) will face West Hancock (11-1) for the Class A championship next Thursday, Nov. 16 at 1 P.M.

